Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index makes up 2.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $38.47. 245,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,438. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33.

