Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 51,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,649. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.43. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $365,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.