Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ORTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 74,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.