Origo 1-Day Volume Hits $4.12 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Origo has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $4.12 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.99 or 0.04377735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000992 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,472,833 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.