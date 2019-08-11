Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million.

OSMT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 141,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.