Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 615,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,921. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

