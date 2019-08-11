Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,153. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

