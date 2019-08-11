PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Achieves Market Cap of $181,355.00

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $181,355.00 and $8,280.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.35 or 0.04357929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044052 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

