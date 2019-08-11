Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Receives $30.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PE. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 108,275 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 5,660,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,559. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.