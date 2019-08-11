Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.46 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $19.46 million and approximately $33,360.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00021105 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

