Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.14 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.67%. Party City Holdco’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Party City Holdco updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.26-1.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.26-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 3,819,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $436.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.