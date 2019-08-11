Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGI. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of PEGI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 552,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,554. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $24.43.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 185,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

