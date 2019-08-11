PAWS Fund Price Tops $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $52,152.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00262014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.01254702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00094718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

