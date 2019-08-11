PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. 305,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,879. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77.

Get PC Tel alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTI. Lake Street Capital raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.