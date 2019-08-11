PeepCoin Price Down 71.4% Over Last Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $136,085.00 and $50.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 100,647,289,598 coins and its circulating supply is 61,447,289,598 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.