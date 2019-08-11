Peercoin (PPC) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $241,635.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00003916 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,523.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.16 or 0.02920052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003750 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00838633 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018380 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,565,575 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Livecoin, WEX and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

