Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 104.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $124,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.79. 49,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,079. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UHAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.