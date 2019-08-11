Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $16.79 on Friday, hitting $1,188.01. 1,013,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.