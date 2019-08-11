Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 13,526 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 791,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.64.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wellington Shields cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.