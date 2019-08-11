Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 2,588 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

ABBV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,692,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,877. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.