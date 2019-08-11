Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $208,000. North American Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 900.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.01. The stock had a trading volume of 853,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $379.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

