Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,418 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises approximately 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aramark by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Aramark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 4,561,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

