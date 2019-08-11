Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) Receives C$0.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.53.

PGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.38. 187,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47. Pengrowth Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.24.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.0405333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.