PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $22.48

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $22.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 10,031,300 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.47%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

