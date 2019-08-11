Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Issues Earnings Results

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,424.90% and a net margin of 95.52%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 138,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,700. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.