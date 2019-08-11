Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,617,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $85,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 460,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 181,622 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,998,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

