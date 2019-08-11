Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,834 shares of company stock worth $1,309,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.