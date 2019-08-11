Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. Perrigo also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

PRGO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

