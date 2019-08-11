Personal Wealth Partners Takes $27,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,397. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $73,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

