Personal Wealth Partners Takes $29,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. 1,801,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In related news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.