Personal Wealth Partners Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.58. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.07.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,945,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,471.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.