Pesetacoin (PTC) Achieves Market Cap of $254,200.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $254,200.00 and $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00789019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013268 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 139,186,654 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.