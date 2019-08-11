PGGM Investments Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,320,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,371,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Chevron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. 3,918,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

