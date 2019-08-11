Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

PDM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 504,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 187,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

