Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) a $10.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

EVH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 1,405,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $590.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,832,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 230,638 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 175,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,073,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

