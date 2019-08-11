Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,193.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $4,193.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00263463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.01282171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00095927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 112,948,829 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

