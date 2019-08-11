PlatinumBAR Achieves Market Cap of $33,148.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $33,148.00 and $18.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

