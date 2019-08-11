Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 68,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,371,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 96,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 18,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 804,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. 3,918,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.