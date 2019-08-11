Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.18. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.