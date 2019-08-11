Portola Pharmaceuticals’ (PTLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTLA. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PTLA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. 1,384,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,785. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.