PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,847. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

