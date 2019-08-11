PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 68.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

