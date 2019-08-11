Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 460,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,541. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.

Get Pra Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.