Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $43.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $39,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 84,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Premier by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 110,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,127. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26. Premier has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

