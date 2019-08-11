Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PINC. Leerink Swann cut Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Svb Leerink cut Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.45.

PINC opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Premier has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,515.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $39,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Premier by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Premier by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

