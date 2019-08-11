PrimeStone Price Tops $0.0025 (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. PrimeStone has a market cap of $45,544.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PrimeStone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PSC is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 17,940,627 coins. PrimeStone’s official website is primestone.global. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

