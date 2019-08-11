Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

PRIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 88,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $3,518,120.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,927,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,214. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

