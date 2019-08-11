Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Shares Down 6.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.65, 907,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,005,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 436.57%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.