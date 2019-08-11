PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.12

Shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 20853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

