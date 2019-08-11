PTON 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,309.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last week, PTON has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $123,309.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00262044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.01270585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00096004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000430 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,642,229,758 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

